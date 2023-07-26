While Russia has said it won’t send conscripts to fight in Ukraine, they can be mobilised once they finish their draft. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia seeks more military conscripts as war in Ukraine grinds on

  • Russian lawmakers backed legislation increasing the maximum age limit for compulsory military service to 30
  • It comes as Moscow seeks to replenish its forces on the front line in Ukraine without resorting to another mobilisation

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:54pm, 26 Jul, 2023

