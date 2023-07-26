While Russia has said it won’t send conscripts to fight in Ukraine, they can be mobilised once they finish their draft. File photo: Reuters
Russia seeks more military conscripts as war in Ukraine grinds on
- Russian lawmakers backed legislation increasing the maximum age limit for compulsory military service to 30
- It comes as Moscow seeks to replenish its forces on the front line in Ukraine without resorting to another mobilisation
