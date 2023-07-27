An Afghan beautician packs her stuff on the last day of the deadline issued by the Taliban authorities to close down beauty salons, in Mazar-e-Sharif on July 25. More than 60,000 women have lost their only source of income as beauty salons shut in Afghanistan in yet another ban by the Taliban targeted at women. Photo: EPA-EFE/STR
Afghan women despair over Taliban’s beauty parlour ban: ‘I cannot work and live as a woman’
- The ban is the latest blow to women’s social lives and earning capabilities, with salon worker salaries often the only source of income for households
- Beauty salons were one of the last remaining areas of work open to women under the Taliban government
