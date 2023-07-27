People take cover inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Russia targets Ukraine with missiles, commander says barrage repelled
- Ukraine’s air force commander says anti-aircraft units downed 36 missiles fired at the Kyiv, Khmelnytskiy and Kirovohrad regions
- An earlier Russian launch, apparently from a submarine in the Black Sea, was also reportedly thwarted by Ukrainian defences
