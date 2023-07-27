People take cover inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
People take cover inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia targets Ukraine with missiles, commander says barrage repelled

  • Ukraine’s air force commander says anti-aircraft units downed 36 missiles fired at the Kyiv, Khmelnytskiy and Kirovohrad regions
  • An earlier Russian launch, apparently from a submarine in the Black Sea, was also reportedly thwarted by Ukrainian defences

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:58am, 27 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People take cover inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
People take cover inside a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE