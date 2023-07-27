Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg. Photo: Reuters
Putin promises free grain at Africa summit, claims Ukraine has not succeeded on any front
- In a keynote speech, Putin announced the offer of ‘25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain’ to six poor African countries ‘in the coming months’
- Russia last week refused to extend a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to pass through the Black Sea to reach global markets, including Africa
