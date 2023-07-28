A destroyed Russian tank is seen in the recently liberated Ukrainian village of Novodarivka on July 21. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: US intelligence report says China likely to be supplying tech for Russian military

  • Beijing is also helping Moscow evade Western sanctions over its invasion, according to the assessment by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  • China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia, but US officials have previously raised concerns about transfers of ‘dual-use’ items

Reuters

Updated: 2:36am, 28 Jul, 2023

A destroyed Russian tank is seen in the recently liberated Ukrainian village of Novodarivka on July 21. Photo: Reuters
