Ukrainian soldiers say they have recaptured the Ukrainian village of Staromaiorske, in a video released on Thursday. Photo: Telegram via @V_Zelenskiy_official/Reuters
Ukraine recaptures Staromaiorske village from Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky says
- The president has acknowledged slow progress in the counteroffensive, with Moscow’s troops entrenched behind minefields, ditches and barricades
- The settlement is less than 5km from the village of Staromlynivka, which serves as a stronghold for the Russian occupiers, one military analyst says
Ukrainian soldiers say they have recaptured the Ukrainian village of Staromaiorske, in a video released on Thursday. Photo: Telegram via @V_Zelenskiy_official/Reuters