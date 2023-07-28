Ukrainian soldiers say they have recaptured the Ukrainian village of Staromaiorske, in a video released on Thursday. Photo: Telegram via @V_Zelenskiy_official/Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers say they have recaptured the Ukrainian village of Staromaiorske, in a video released on Thursday. Photo: Telegram via @V_Zelenskiy_official/Reuters
Ukraine recaptures Staromaiorske village from Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • The president has acknowledged slow progress in the counteroffensive, with Moscow’s troops entrenched behind minefields, ditches and barricades
  • The settlement is less than 5km from the village of Staromlynivka, which serves as a stronghold for the Russian occupiers, one military analyst says

Reuters

Updated: 4:13am, 28 Jul, 2023

