A Belarusian tank during manoeuvres with Wagner mercenary fighters near the border with Poland. Photo: AP
‘Situation getting dangerous’, Polish PM warns as hundreds more Wagner fighters move closer to border
- ‘Most likely they will be disguised as the Belarusian border guard and help illegal migrants get to the Polish territory’, he said
- Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner Group mercenaries travelled to neighbouring Belarus, now hundreds have moved close to the Polish border
