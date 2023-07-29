A Belarusian tank during manoeuvres with Wagner mercenary fighters near the border with Poland. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
‘Situation getting dangerous’, Polish PM warns as hundreds more Wagner fighters move closer to border

  • ‘Most likely they will be disguised as the Belarusian border guard and help illegal migrants get to the Polish territory’, he said
  • Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner Group mercenaries travelled to neighbouring Belarus, now hundreds have moved close to the Polish border

Reuters

Updated: 10:40pm, 29 Jul, 2023

