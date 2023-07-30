Ukrainians attend a Christmas mass at an Orthodox Church in Bobrytsia, Kyiv, Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to December 25 from January 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it. Photo: AP
Ukraine moves Christmas Day holiday to December 25, denouncing Russian-imposed traditions
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to December 25 from January 7
- The explanatory note attached to the law said its goal is to ‘abandon the Russian heritage,’ including that of ‘imposing the celebration of Christmas’ on January 7
