Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. Photo: TASS Host Photo Agency via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. Photo: TASS Host Photo Agency via Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin defends arrests of critics during ‘armed conflict’ with Ukraine, urges people to ‘follow rules’

  • ‘It’s the year 2023, and Russia is engaged in an armed conflict with a neighbour. In order for us to achieve success … everyone needs to follow certain rules,’ Putin said
  • This week police detained a sociologist and accused him of calling for terrorism. In May, a theatre director was arrested on charges of ‘justifying terrorism’

Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 6:25am, 30 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. Photo: TASS Host Photo Agency via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday. Photo: TASS Host Photo Agency via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday defended an unprecedented crackdown on dissenting voices in Russia at a time of “armed conflict” with Ukraine, urging everyone to follow “certain rules.”

“It’s the year 2023, and Russia is engaged in an armed conflict with a neighbour. And I think that there should be a certain attitude towards people who harm us inside the country,” Putin told reporters in Saint Petersburg.

“We must keep in mind that in order for us to achieve success, including in a conflict zone, everyone needs to follow certain rules,” Putin added.

Vladimir Putin approves law banning gender-affirming procedures in Russia

04:20

Vladimir Putin approves law banning gender-affirming procedures in Russia

Vladimir Putin approves law banning gender-affirming procedures in Russia

The Russian president was responding to a question from a reporter who asked him to comment on the recent jailing of a theatre director and a sociologist.

READ FULL ARTICLE

“The people were arrested for the words they said or wrote. Is this normal?” Andrei Kolesnikov, a veteran reporter for Kommersant daily newspaper, asked Putin.

This week Russian authorities detained prominent sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky, 64, and accused him of calling for terrorism online.

In May, a Moscow court ordered the arrest of theatre director Yevgeniya Berkovich, 38, on charges of “justifying terrorism” over an award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical Islamists in Syria.