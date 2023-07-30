The damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia says 3 Ukrainian drones brought down in ‘terrorist attack’ on Moscow

  • Drone attacks have begun reaching the heart of the Russian capital in recent months, but authorities say Russia remains in full control of the war
  • Two drones crashed in the Moscow City district after being brought down using radio-electronic equipment, while another was shot down in the city’s outskirts

Reuters

Updated: 2:45pm, 30 Jul, 2023

