The damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Russia says 3 Ukrainian drones brought down in ‘terrorist attack’ on Moscow
- Drone attacks have begun reaching the heart of the Russian capital in recent months, but authorities say Russia remains in full control of the war
- Two drones crashed in the Moscow City district after being brought down using radio-electronic equipment, while another was shot down in the city’s outskirts
