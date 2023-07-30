Russian Security Council deputy chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev visits the Totsky military training ground on July 14. Medvedev has cast himself as one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices. Photo: AP
Russia’s Medvedev warns of ‘no other option’ but nuclear if Ukrainian offensive succeeds
- Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council that is led by President Putin, has cast himself as one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices
- Critics have in the past accused Medvedev of making extreme statements to dissuade Western countries from continuing to supply Ukraine with arms
