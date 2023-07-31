Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Handout / AFP
Ukraine to start talks with US on security guarantees, senior official says
- The US consultations are a follow-up on pledges issued by G7 countries after the recent Nato summit in Lithuania to draw up and honour security guarantees
- Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s chief of staff, said the security guarantees will ensure ‘Ukraine’s capacity to defeat and restrain Russian aggression in the future’
