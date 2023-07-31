Damage from a missile that hit a multi-storey apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine on Monday. Ukrainian Interior Ministry Press Office via AP
Ukraine war: 2 killed as Russia hits Zelensky’s hometown, people still trapped under rubble
- Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin’s forces have occasionally targeted the city since they invaded Ukraine in February 2022
- Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six in the regional capital, according to Russian officials
