The damaged facade of an office building in Moscow following a suspected Ukrainian drone attack. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: drone hits same Moscow high-rise tower that was struck on Sunday
- Russian anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones targeting Moscow but one drone struck a high-rise tower that was hit on Sunday
- Kyiv typically does not claim responsibility for specific incidents on Russian territory, and did not claim the latest attack
