Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: drone hits same Moscow high-rise tower that was struck on Sunday

  • Russian anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones targeting Moscow but one drone struck a high-rise tower that was hit on Sunday
  • Kyiv typically does not claim responsibility for specific incidents on Russian territory, and did not claim the latest attack

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:47am, 1 Aug, 2023

