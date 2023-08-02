Rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in the Odesa region of Ukraine. Russia recently pulled out of a UN-Turkey brokered agreement guaranteeing safe passage to Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. Photo: Ukraine’s Operational Command South via EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Russia drone strikes cause port fire in grain-transporting facilities
- Port infrastructure in the Odesa region was hit, the latest in a wave of attacks on areas from which much-needed grain is exported
- With a blaze erupting and a grain elevator damaged, President Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘Russian terrorists had again targeted global food security’
