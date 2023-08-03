Sappers of 128th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine take part in a training. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s mine-clearers have the war’s most dangerous job: ‘we lose one every day’
- Mine-clearers, or sappers, face deadly risk as they try to make the ground safe, first for fellow soldiers to advance, and eventually for civilians to go home
- Russian troops have sown landmines across hundreds of miles of Ukraine’s front; Kyiv cites this as the main reason their counteroffensive has slowed to a crawl
