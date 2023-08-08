Ukraine says it foiled Zelensky assassination plot, detained woman informant

Ukraine’s security service said it foiled an effort to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky with an air strike, and that it had detained a collaborator that tried to reveal his location.

The SBU said on Monday that Russia planned to use information gathered by the alleged informant to launch a massive air strike on the southern Mykolaiv region while Zelensky was visiting.

A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s armed forces said that the SBU was able to “foil the attack on the president during a recent trip to Mykolaiv”, describing it as an “aborted assassination attempt”.

The woman had tried to figure out the timings and the route for Zelensky’s visit, but the SBU learned about her efforts in advance and put extra security in place during his trip, the SBU said. “Zelensky is safe, the plot was foiled in advance,” the spokeswoman said.

By tracking the woman they also found that she was trying to locate where Ukraine’s electronic warfare systems and ammunition warehouses were placed.