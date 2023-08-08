Ukraine says it foiled Zelensky assassination plot, detained woman informant
- Russia had planned to kill the president with a massive air strike, the country’s security service says
- The informant allegedly tried to obtain timings and the route for Zelensky’s visit to the southern Mykolaiv region, but her efforts were discovered in advance
Ukraine’s security service said it foiled an effort to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky with an air strike, and that it had detained a collaborator that tried to reveal his location.
The SBU said on Monday that Russia planned to use information gathered by the alleged informant to launch a massive air strike on the southern Mykolaiv region while Zelensky was visiting.
A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s armed forces said that the SBU was able to “foil the attack on the president during a recent trip to Mykolaiv”, describing it as an “aborted assassination attempt”.
The woman had tried to figure out the timings and the route for Zelensky’s visit, but the SBU learned about her efforts in advance and put extra security in place during his trip, the SBU said. “Zelensky is safe, the plot was foiled in advance,” the spokeswoman said.
By tracking the woman they also found that she was trying to locate where Ukraine’s electronic warfare systems and ammunition warehouses were placed.
The SBU published screenshots of text messages consistent with an exchange between an informant and handler, but with few specifics.
The woman was arrested on Monday after Ukraine learned the extent of her “treason”, the armed forces spokeswoman said.
She now faces up to 12 years in prison, the SBU said, identifying her as a resident of the city of Ochakov, in Mykolaiv, and a former saleswoman in a military store.
The armed forces spokeswoman said she was “turned collaborator by FSB agents and continued to work for them”. The FSB is Russia’s main security and spy agency.
It is not clear when the attack on Zelensky was planned. He was last recorded visiting Mykolaiv at the end of July, though he also made trips there earlier in the war.
Other Russian attempts to assassinate Zelensky have been reported.
Zelensky survived at least three assassination attempts from Russia-backed agents in the first few weeks of the invasion, The Times of London reported.
Zelensky himself said he carries a pistol and would have fought to the death if Russian forces had got into his headquarters.
Zelensky has repeatedly visited the front lines since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion, with his office typically announcing his visits after he has already left, to reduce the risks on his life.
Ukrainian officials and lawmakers told Politico this month that Ukraine has a plan in place if Zelensky is killed.