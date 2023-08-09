“I tried for more than a year to get back to work, but the Taliban shut every door in women’s faces,” she said. “Staying at home and doing nothing is like gradually dying.”

The Taliban administration has barred girls from high schools, universities and most jobs, including working for the UN and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Advertisement

However, the ban does not apply to health professionals.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to 10 nurses and trainees across the country who said they had either switched careers or had friends and colleagues who had done so.

03:24 New Taliban ban on beauty parlours adds to Afghan women's economic woes

Khaled Ferdous, CEO of a private medical institute in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif which works with the Health Ministry, said the number of nursing and midwifery students on its courses had more than doubled since mid-2021.

Almost 90 per cent come from unrelated professional backgrounds, he said. They include former civil servants, teachers, journalists and university undergraduates.

But with girls barred from secondary education, aid agencies fear that applications to study midwifery and nursing will dry up over the coming years, with dire implications for Afghanistan’s future healthcare.

Advertisement

The Health Ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

A financial struggle

Sediqian, 36, was dean of the economics faculty at a private university in the western city of Herat when the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021.

Advertisement

The following day, her photo on the staff board was whited out. A few weeks later, her post was filled by a man. Since then, she has been a housewife.

Dwindling finances and frustration at being trapped at home spurred her to enrol in a nursing course starting in September. One of her sisters is already training as a midwife after having to abandon a university degree in literature.

“Every day is a struggle financially and emotionally,” said Sediqian, who used to earn US$400 a month.

Advertisement

The mother-of-three expects to make about US$150 a month as a nurse and hopes to save up to send her daughters to study abroad.

Afghan burka-clad women wait in a queue to receive money. Afghanistan’s economic crisis and the withdrawal of international development aid following the Taliban’s takeover have left the overburdened health sector struggling to stay afloat. Photo: AFP

Sediqian said she felt angry that all her knowledge and expertise had been thrown away, but plans to use her leadership skills in her new career to empower other nurses.

Advertisement

For Azizi, nursing is a closer fit with her previous job educating families in Mazar-i-Sharif and surrounding villages about healthcare.

Afghanistan has one of the world’s highest maternal and infant mortality rates, with one woman dying every two hours during pregnancy or childbirth.

Azizi hopes a nursing career will help her continue raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding, child nutrition and the dangers of child marriage – which is on the rise in Afghanistan and heightens the risk of birth complications and maternal death.

Lack of equipment

Afghanistan’s economic crisis and the withdrawal of international development aid following the Taliban’s takeover have left the overburdened health sector struggling to stay afloat.

International donors continue to fund basic health services, but major gaps remain – particularly in rural areas – and many health professionals have left the country as part of a wider brain drain.

Afghanistan has about 4,400 health facilities, according to official data, mostly run by national or international NGOs.

But many clinics lack skilled staff, equipment and medicines. Some in rural areas are barely functioning.

At the same time, the number of people needing treatment has increased as malnutrition soars amid deepening poverty.

03:16 Afghan hospital struggles to handle overflowing patients with dwindling supplies

Shaqayque Barakzai, a 19-year-old student nurse in Herat, said her work helped her feel “empowered and valued in this dark age for women”.

She had wanted to become an interior designer but opted for nursing after the Taliban banned girls from higher education.

However, she is concerned about finding a job. When she began her course in 2021 there were 50 students, but she said the latest intake was double that.

“My biggest worry is that when we graduate next year, there won’t be enough jobs for us all,” she added.

Barakzai said that while there were vacancies at very basic rural clinics, the Taliban did not allow women to travel around alone.

Aid agencies said female health workers faced particular challenges, including harsh interrogations at checkpoints about their dress, job or lack of mahram – a male relative to chaperon them.

Some have even been sent home from their workplace for arriving without a chaperon.

An Afghan burka clad woman walks past shops selling clay bowls at a market in Istalif district. The Taliban does not allow women to travel alone, requiring them to have a male relative as a chaperon. Photo: AFP

One humanitarian expert described how a health worker with a young baby was left on the roadside by a bus driver miles from her home in a rural area because she did not have a mahram.

After moving to a new job, her husband had to quit his work because she was not allowed to do night duty unless he stayed with her.

The chaperon requirement has also increased costs for mobile health teams in rural areas.

One NGO said it initially sent one chaperon per team, but the authorities increasingly required a mahram for each woman, adding about US$40 a day to the cost of each trip and potentially increasing overall expenses by about US$7,000 a week.

Despite the challenges, Unicef – which helps administer about 60 per cent of the country’s health service with local NGOs – said women accounted for 10,000 of the 27,000 staff whose salaries it pays, slightly up from 18 months ago.

Global medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which supports other hospitals and clinics across the country, said 900 of its medical personnel – or more than half – were women.

But Filipe Ribeiro, MSF representative for Afghanistan, raised grave concerns over future staffing.

Female student doctors who were about to qualify when the Taliban took over have been barred from taking their final exams, while female doctors have been blocked from specialist studies.

Although nursing and midwifery schools remain open, Ribeiro said the ban on girls’ high school education meant they would soon struggle to find students.

“Who will be the midwives of tomorrow?” he said.