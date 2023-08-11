The Soyuz-2.1b rocket takes off at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia on Friday carrying the Luna-25 moon lander. Photo: Roscosmos via AP
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
- A rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the country’s first such mission in nearly 50 years
- The spacecraft is expected to reach the moon on August 23, about the same day as an Indian craft launched in July
