The Soyuz-2.1b rocket takes off at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia on Friday carrying the Luna-25 moon lander. Photo: Roscosmos via AP
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon

  • A rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the country’s first such mission in nearly 50 years
  • The spacecraft is expected to reach the moon on August 23, about the same day as an Indian craft launched in July

Associated Press
Updated: 8:01am, 11 Aug, 2023

