Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘terrorist attacks’ on Crimean Bridge, vows retaliation

  • Russia’s Defence Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic
  • Moscow vowed retaliation for what it called a ‘terrorist attack’ on the bridge in Crimea, which Russia forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:08pm, 12 Aug, 2023

