Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait. Photo: AP
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘terrorist attacks’ on Crimean Bridge, vows retaliation
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic
- Moscow vowed retaliation for what it called a ‘terrorist attack’ on the bridge in Crimea, which Russia forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014
Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait. Photo: AP