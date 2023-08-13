Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukraine war
Zelensky thanks Germany’s Olaf Scholz for additional Patriot launchers

  • The US-built Patriot systems are particularly valuable for Ukraine because, according to Kyiv, they have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times
  • ‘This is very important. Thank you, Olaf!’ Zelensky said in his evening address on Saturday, referring to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

dpa
Updated: 6:09am, 13 Aug, 2023

