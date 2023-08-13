A woman stands near an image depicting a child from Ukraine as part of a street exhibition during an event in memory of children killed in the region. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tragedy as Russian forces kill 6 including baby in southern Ukraine, at least 500 children killed in conflict so far
- A husband, wife and their 23-day-old daughter were killed by enemy artillery fire [and] their 12-year-old son is in critical condition’, Ukraine officials say
- At least 500 children have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and more than 1,000 suffered injuries – numbers likely to be higher, Kyiv says
