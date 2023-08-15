A Ukrainian soldier watches a Grad multiple launch rocket system firing shells with flyers near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on August 13. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldier says Wagner forces tortured him ‘the way a cat plays with a mouse’
- Ilia Mykhalchuk was captured while fighting in Bakhmut and then spent weeks as a prisoner of the mercenary group before a swap
- He said rather than interrogating him for battlefield information, the fighters tortured him for fun
