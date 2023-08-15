Rescuers work at the scene of a fatal fire and explosion at a petrol station in the city of Makhachkala in Russia’s Caucasus republic of Dagestan. Photo: Russia Emergency Ministry, via AFP
Russia
35 dead in Russia after blast at petrol station, children among the victims

  • 80 people were also injured after an explosion in the city of Makhachkala following a fire, the authorities said, with buildings and cars damaged
  • The incident in the remote Caucasus republic of Dagestan led to the local government declaring Tuesday a day of mourning

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:58pm, 15 Aug, 2023

