Moscow, where US citizen Gene Spector is being remanded in pre-trial custody on suspicion of espionage. Photo: AFP
Russia charges jailed US citizen Gene Spector with espionage

  • Spector is already serving a 3-1/2-year sentence after pleading guilty to bribing an assistant of ex-Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian news agencies report
  • The agencies did not report any details of the new charges, but said the court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials were classified

Updated: 12:41am, 19 Aug, 2023

