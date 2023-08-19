Moscow, where US citizen Gene Spector is being remanded in pre-trial custody on suspicion of espionage. Photo: AFP
Russia charges jailed US citizen Gene Spector with espionage
- Spector is already serving a 3-1/2-year sentence after pleading guilty to bribing an assistant of ex-Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian news agencies report
- The agencies did not report any details of the new charges, but said the court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials were classified
Moscow, where US citizen Gene Spector is being remanded in pre-trial custody on suspicion of espionage. Photo: AFP