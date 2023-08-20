Tetiana Bezatosna, 44, stands in front of a heavily damaged by Russian strikes residential building where she lived, in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s war dilemma: Rebuilding in the midst of constant Russian attacks
- Earlier this year, the World Bank said the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction over a decade would be US$411 billion – 2.6 times its GDP in 2022
- Fixing the colossal damage is further complicated by the non-stop bombardment of Ukrainian cities as Russia grinds through the second year of its invasion
