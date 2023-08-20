The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on August 11. Photo: Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP
Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure
- The craft lost contact soon after a problem occurred as it was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday, said Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos
- The failure underscores the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on August 11. Photo: Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP