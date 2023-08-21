Local residents evacuate from a village near Kupiansk amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukrainians in Kupiansk are torn between saving their lives or their homes
- Due to daily shelling, what is now a mandatory evacuation may soon be a forced one for the people of a northeastern Ukraine district close to Russia’s border
- Residents have adapted to the invasion and find it tough to believe they will be safer in other areas – they are desperate to stay and protect their homes
Local residents evacuate from a village near Kupiansk amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP