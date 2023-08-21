A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Which country sends the most aid to Ukraine among Nato’s big guns?

  • The US is by far the biggest provider of weapons, but the most generous countries in terms of GDP are the 3 former Soviet states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
  • In the first month of Russia’s invasion, allies sent Ukraine defensive weapons but quickly expanded to howitzers, rocket launchers and missile-defence systems

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:46pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE