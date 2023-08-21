A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Which country sends the most aid to Ukraine among Nato’s big guns?
- The US is by far the biggest provider of weapons, but the most generous countries in terms of GDP are the 3 former Soviet states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- In the first month of Russia’s invasion, allies sent Ukraine defensive weapons but quickly expanded to howitzers, rocket launchers and missile-defence systems
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares an anti-tank rocket launcher aiming towards Russian positions at the frontline in Ukraine. Photo: AP