A Russian Tu-22M bomber ablaze on the Soltsy air base in the Novgorod region in northwestern Russia. Photo: AP
Saboteurs behind drone attacks on Russian supersonic bombers, Ukraine says
- Recent attacks on Russian airfields that destroyed bombers and damaged other aircraft were coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services, local media says
- Ukraine has sought to take the war into the heart of Russia, increasingly targeting its military assets behind the front lines and launched drones against Moscow
