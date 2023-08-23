A damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district after a reported drone attack. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Moscow region hit in sixth straight night of drone attacks
- Two drones were shot down by Russian forces while a third crashed into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex
- Though drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage and no victims
A damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district after a reported drone attack. Photo: AP