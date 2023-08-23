General Sergei Surovikin, who was linked to June’s Wagner rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force, according to Russian state media. File photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Russian ‘Armageddon’ general Surovikin, not seen since Wagner mutiny, ‘sacked’
- ‘Sergei Surovikin has been relieved of his post,’ Russia’s state-run RIA news agency quoted a source as saying
- Nicknamed ‘General Armageddon’ for his ruthlessness, Surovikin had close ties with Wagner, which rebelled against nation’s military leaders in June
