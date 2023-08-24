Russia has denied any involvement.

Navalny earned admiration around the world for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021. He was immediately arrested on arrival. He is now serving sentences totalling 11½ years on fraud and other charges that he says are bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared “extremist”.

Navalny had an extra 19 years in a maximum security penal colony added to his jail term recently.

Emergency services workers in green biohazard suits work at the site where a man and a woman were found in critical condition in Salisbury, England in March 2018. Photo: AFP

Sergei Skripal

A former Russian double agent who passed secrets to British intelligence, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the English cathedral city of Salisbury in March 2018.

They were taken to hospital in critical condition, and British officials said they had been poisoned with Novichok, a group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the1970s and 1980s. Both survived.

Russia has denied any role in the poisoning and said Britain was whipping up anti-Russian hysteria.

Alexander Litvinenko in his hospital bed after being poisoned. Photo: AP

Alexander Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-KGB agent and outspoken critic of Putin, died in 2006 aged 43 after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210, a rare and potent radioactive isotope, at London’s Millennium Hotel, British officials have said.

Putin probably approved the killing, a British inquiry concluded in 2016. The Kremlin has denied involvement.

An inquiry led by a senior British judge found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation that he said was probably directed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main heir to the Soviet-era KGB.

Litvinenko fled Russia for Britain six years to the day before he was poisoned.

President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko is seen with miners at the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk in November 2007. Photo: AP

Viktor Yushchenko

Viktor Yushchenko, then a Ukrainian opposition leader, was poisoned during the campaign for the 2004 presidential election in which he ran on a pro-Western ticket against the pro-Moscow Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovich.

He said he was poisoned while having dinner outside Kyiv with officials from the Ukrainian security services. Russia denied any involvement.

His body was found to contain 1,000 times more dioxin than is normally present. His face and body were disfigured by the poisoning, and he had dozens of operations in the aftermath.

He won the presidency in a re-run poll after Ukraine’s Supreme Court struck down results declaring Yanukovich the winner amid street protests dubbed the “Orange Revolution”.

Renowned journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya. Photo: AFP

Anna Politkovskaya

Anna Politkovskaya, a journalist who reported on human rights abuses, was shot dead outside her flat in Moscow on October 7,2006, after returning home from the supermarket.

The murder of Politkovskaya, a 48-year-old mother of two, provoked an outcry in the West and underlined concerns about the dangers to reporters working in Russia.

Alexander Perepilichny

The 44-year-old Russian was found dead near his luxury home on an exclusive gated estate outside London after he had been out jogging in November 2012.

Alexander Perepilichny sought refuge in Britain in 2009 after helping a Swiss investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. His sudden death raised suggestions he might have been murdered.

British police ruled out foul play despite suspicions he might have been murdered with a rare poison. A pre-inquest hearing heard that traces of a rare and deadly poison from the gelsemium plant was found in his stomach.