Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a soldier during an official celebration on Thursday of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a soldier during an official celebration on Thursday of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: 13 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Independence Day

  • As Kyiv marked 32 years of independence from Moscow, 13 – including a child – were injured in missile strikes on the cities of Dnipro and Kherson
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the day was ‘a holiday of free people’ and freedom ‘is a value for each of us, and we are fighting for it’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:59pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a soldier during an official celebration on Thursday of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a soldier during an official celebration on Thursday of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE