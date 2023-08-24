Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, receives a salute from a soldier during an official celebration on Thursday of Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war: 13 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Independence Day
- As Kyiv marked 32 years of independence from Moscow, 13 – including a child – were injured in missile strikes on the cities of Dnipro and Kherson
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the day was ‘a holiday of free people’ and freedom ‘is a value for each of us, and we are fighting for it’
