A young woman carries her baby in Odesa, Ukraine. The US has imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine’s children. Photo: AFP
US imposes sanctions over forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine children
- Ukraine estimates that Russia has deported and/or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 children from their homes since Russia’s 2022 invasion
- Russia’s UN ambassador said Western countries were lying about alleged abductions of Ukrainian children, adding that Russia was actually saving them
A young woman carries her baby in Odesa, Ukraine. The US has imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine’s children. Photo: AFP