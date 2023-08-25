A portrait of Yevgeny Prigozhin amid flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of the Private Military Company Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg. Photo: AFP
Russia rejects US claims Putin approved Wagner chief killing as ‘an absolute lie’
- ‘All of this is an absolute lie’, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about allegations Yevgeny Prigozhin was assassinated on the Russian president’s orders
- US assessments indicated the plane may have been destroyed by a bomb on board, the UK also is working on the assumption the plane was brought down deliberately
