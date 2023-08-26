Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging allies to make haste in handing over F-16 fighter jets to beat back Russian forces.

“Our goal is to get closer to the time when F-16s will help us keep Russian terrorists away. As fast as possible,” he said in a video posted on social media on Friday evening.

Denmark and the Netherlands agreed early this week to provide Ukraine with the combat jets, following visits to those countries by Zelensky.

Norway became the third country to promise the aircraft to Kyiv after Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

In total, dozens of aircraft have been promised, but the exact delivery date is not clear.