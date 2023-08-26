Volodymyr Zelensky urges allies to hurry and hand over F-16 fighter jets
- ‘Our goal is to get closer to the time when F-16s will help us keep Russian terrorists away. As fast as possible,’ the Ukrainian president said in social media video
- Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway agreed this week to provide Ukraine with the combat jets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging allies to make haste in handing over F-16 fighter jets to beat back Russian forces.
“Our goal is to get closer to the time when F-16s will help us keep Russian terrorists away. As fast as possible,” he said in a video posted on social media on Friday evening.
Norway became the third country to promise the aircraft to Kyiv after Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.
Ukraine’s Zelensky hails ‘historic’ decision to supply F-16 jets
In total, dozens of aircraft have been promised, but the exact delivery date is not clear.
With the fighter jets, Ukraine wants to increase the power of its counteroffensive against Russian attacks and better protect its airspace.
“Our international team is working to expand training missions as much as possible,” Zelensky said. “Our military is preparing the infrastructure as fast as possible and sending pilots and engineers for training. We need to make sure Ukraine is fully ready.”