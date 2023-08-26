War crime prosecutors at the cafe in the village of Podoly near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, where two people were reportedly killed and another wounded by Russian shelling. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: shelling kills civilians in northeast as fears grow of second Russian takeover
- Shells struck a cafe in Podoly, an eastern suburb of Kupiansk, which was captured by Kyiv last September after months of Russian occupation
- Russia may increase intensity in the area to take pressure off its forces in other regions where Ukraine has made gains, intelligence said
