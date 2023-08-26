Wagner mercenary fighters with Belarusian soldiers. Photo: AP
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
- The mandatory oath for private military contractors was a clear move to bring them under tighter state control following attempted mutiny by the volatile chief
- Described as a step to forge the spiritual and moral foundations of the defence of Russia, the decree includes a line to strictly follow senior leaders’ orders
