Ukraine investigates mid-air collision that killed 3 pilots

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot”.

Ukraine’s Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade on Sunday identified the other two pilots killed as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.

Some of the wreckage after two Ukrainian planes collided, killing 3 pilots. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine via AFP

Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight.

Ukraine’s air force on Sunday reported air defences successfully intercepted four of them. In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine. The drones, the ministry said, were launched by “the Kyiv regime” in “yet another attempt at terrorist attacks” on Russian soil.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistorey residential building in the region’s namesake capital. It was not immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defences, like the Defense Ministry reported, or was targeting the building.