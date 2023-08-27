Ukrainian pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, one of three killed in a mid-air collision. The crash of two Ukrainian Aero L-39 Albatros aircrafts is a painful blow for Kyiv, which has been looking to secure advanced F-16 jets to modernise its Soviet-era air force. File photo: AFP
Ukraine investigates mid-air collision that killed 3 pilots

  • Two L-39 training military aircraft collided during a combat mission over Ukraine’s western Zhytomyr region
  • Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot nicknamed ‘Juice’ and an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets, was one of the victims

27 Aug, 2023

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a mid-air collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.

Ukraine’s air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television on Sunday it was not immediately clear how long the probe would take.

According to the air force’s Telegram page, two L-39 training military aircraft collided on Friday during a combat mission over Ukraine’s western Zhytomyr region.

Three pilots were killed, including Andriy Pilshchykov, a well-known pilot with the nickname “Juice” who was an outspoken advocate for Ukraine getting F-16 fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address on Saturday paid tribute to Pilshchykov, describing him as a “Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot”.

Ukraine’s Vasilkiv tactical aviation brigade on Sunday identified the other two pilots killed as Viacheslav Minka and Serhiy Prokazin.

Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight.

Ukraine’s air force on Sunday reported air defences successfully intercepted four of them. In the Kyiv region surrounding the Ukrainian capital, the falling debris damaged a dozen private homes and wounded two people, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry reported bringing down two drones over the Bryansk and Kursk regions that border Ukraine. The drones, the ministry said, were launched by “the Kyiv regime” in “yet another attempt at terrorist attacks” on Russian soil.

Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt, however, reported that a drone slammed into a multistorey residential building in the region’s namesake capital. It was not immediately clear if it crashed after being shot down by air defences, like the Defense Ministry reported, or was targeting the building.

Starovoit said no one was hurt, but a number of windows were shattered.

