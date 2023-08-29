Ukraine war: Kremlin says Putin not planning to attend Wagner chief Prigozhin’s burial
- Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not know about the planned funeral arrangements, and that it was a matter for Prigozhin’s family
- Prigozhin died when his business jet crashed last week, two months after he and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”
St. Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, is likely to be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials.
On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried. Increased police presence was also reported at some other city cemeteries.
The country’s top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death on Sunday.
The committee didn’t say what might have caused Prigozhin’s business jet to plummet from the sky minutes after taking off from Moscow en route to St. Petersburg. Just before the crash, Prigozhin had returned from a trip to Africa, where he sought to expand Wagner Group’s activities.
Putin last week described Prigozhin as a man who had made “serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results.”
The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, leading his mercenaries to take over the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then launching a march on Moscow. They downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen pilots.
Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, as well as Wagner logistics chief Valery Chekalov, were also killed in the crash. Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer, baptised the group with his nom de guerre and led the group’s military operations.
Putin said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, move to Belarus or retire from service. Several thousand have deployed to Belarus, where they are in a camp southeast of the capital, Minsk.
Additional reporting by Reuters, Agence France-Presse