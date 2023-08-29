On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried. Increased police presence was also reported at some other city cemeteries.

St. Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, is likely to be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”

Prigozhin’s top lieutenants, who died in Wednesday’s crash alongside him, were also expected to be buried in St. Petersburg.

The country’s top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Prigozhin’s death on Sunday.

The committee didn’t say what might have caused Prigozhin’s business jet to plummet from the sky minutes after taking off from Moscow en route to St. Petersburg. Just before the crash, Prigozhin had returned from a trip to Africa, where he sought to expand Wagner Group’s activities.

Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Photo: AP

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane to go down, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin’s foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin rejected Western allegations that the Russian president was behind the crash as an “ absolute lie .”

Putin last week described Prigozhin as a man who had made “serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results.”

The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, leading his mercenaries to take over the military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then launching a march on Moscow. They downed several military aircraft, killing more than a dozen pilots.

Putin denounced the revolt as “treason” and vowed to punish its perpetrators but hours later struck a deal that saw Prigozhin ending the mutiny in exchange for amnesty and permission for him and his troops to move to Belarus

Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Dmitry Utkin, as well as Wagner logistics chief Valery Chekalov, were also killed in the crash. Utkin, a retired military intelligence officer, baptised the group with his nom de guerre and led the group’s military operations.

The fate of Wagner , which until recently played a prominent role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and was involved in a number of African and Middle Eastern countries, is uncertain.

Putin said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, move to Belarus or retire from service. Several thousand have deployed to Belarus, where they are in a camp southeast of the capital, Minsk.

Additional reporting by Reuters, Agence France-Presse