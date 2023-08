Ukraine war: 4 Russian planes damaged in drone attack on Pskov airport

Russia’s military is repelling a drone attack at an airport in the city of Pskov in western Russia, where four transport aircraft were damaged, officials said early on Wednesday.

“The ministry of defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport,” Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to initial reports, he said, there were no injuries.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

02:56 Drones allegedly from Ukraine hit high-rise buildings in Moscow central districts Drones allegedly from Ukraine hit high-rise buildings in Moscow central districts

“As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames,” Tass reported.