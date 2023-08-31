Ukraine gets ‘Vampire’ rockets from US to combat Russia’s drones

Ukraine’s troops are now using a US rocket system known as the Vampire to destroy Russian drones, according to the Pentagon.

Produced by L3Harris Technologies Inc., the weapons are carried on trucks and allow Ukraine to defeat Russian strikes, the Pentagon’s Acquisition and Sustainment Office said.

“Initial Vampire systems have been delivered and are in operation by Ukrainian Armed Forces,” it said.

Four of the first 14 systems put on contract in January under a US$40 million deal arrived in Ukraine midyear, according to a company newsletter to investors, with the rest to come by year-end.