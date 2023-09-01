Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700km (400 miles) away, in an apparent reference to the previous day’s strike on an airport in western Russia.

Zelensky said on his Telegram channel the weapon was produced by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries but gave no other details.

On Wednesday, a four-hour wave of drones that Moscow blamed on Ukraine hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, damaging four Il-76 military transport planes, according to local reports.

The airport is in Russia’s Pskov region, about 700km (400 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

In all, six Russian regions were targeted in the barrage amid the 18-month war. Associated Press was unable to determine whether the drones were launched from Ukraine or inside Russia.