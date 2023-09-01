A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.

“For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing – right now it’s the weekend, second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group.

“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else – everything’s OK,” he adds with a wave of his hand.

Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle.

Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on August 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.