Russian invite to Nobel Prize ceremony sparks ire

The Nobel Foundation’s decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony sparked anger on Friday in Ukraine, Sweden and among opponents of the Minsk regime.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the Foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as “millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes”.

In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organises the annual Nobel Prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors because of the war in Ukraine, to the award ceremony in Stockholm.

They made the same decision regarding the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Institute – which organises the Norwegian ceremony – still invited all ambassadors to the Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo.