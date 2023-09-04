Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced he was replacing Kyiv’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, calling for “new approaches” in the ministry, a year and a half into Russia’s invasion.

Reznikov, appointed three months before Moscow’s invasion, has led Kyiv’s negotiations to equip its forces with modern weaponry from allies.

His removal – announced in a video late in the evening – comes in the midst of Kyiv’s counteroffensive and during Ukraine’s general push against corruption in response to European Union requests.

Rustem Umerov, right, at the US Capitol in Washington in June 2022. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky nominated Umerov to replace Oleksii Reznikov as Kyiv’s defence minister. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP

It also paves the way for a major change in Ukraine’s defence circles.