He also said that Russia is close to finalising an agreement to provide free grain to six African countries. The Russian leader added that Russia will ship 1 million metric tons (1.1 million tons) of cheap grain to Turkey for processing and delivery to poor countries.

Putin said that if those commitments were honoured, Russia could return to the deal “within the nearest days.”

But Russia refused to extend the deal in July, complaining that an agreement promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertiliser hadn’t been honoured. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Since Putin withdrew from the grain initiative, Erdogan has repeatedly pledged to renew arrangements that helped avoid a food crisis in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Erdogan said after Monday’s talks that Ankara was against alternative proposals to last year’s Ukraine grain agreement.

Advertisement

“The alternative proposals brought to the agenda could not offer a sustainable, secure and permanent model based on cooperation between the parties like the Black Sea Initiative,” Erdogan said at a joint media appearance with Putin in Sochi.

Ukraine has sent four ships along a new sea route, while Russia is preparing a plan to send foodstuffs for free to some African countries, and to send discounted grain for processing in Turkey under a deal also including Qatar

Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey and the United Nations had prepared new proposals aimed at addressing Russia’s problems with the deal, adding that he hoped to reach a workable solution “soon”.

“We have prepared a new proposal package in consultation with the UN. I believe that it is possible to get results. I believe that a solution that will meet Turkey’s expectations will be reached soon,” Erdogan said.

Advertisement

A lot is riding on the talks for the world food supply, and beforehand analysts predicted Putin would drive a hard bargain.

“My gut feeling is that Putin recognises the leverage he has by using food as an economic weapon, and thus will fight for all he can get in terms of concessions on his wish list,” said Tim Benton, a food security expert at the Chatham House think tank.

A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Kyiv, Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed in a bid to persuade Russia’s Vladimir Putin to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. Photo: AP

Those may include Russia’s grains, or fertiliser exports, or wider issues, he said.

Advertisement

Data from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which organised the Ukraine shipments, shows that 57 per cent of the grain from Ukraine went to developing nations, with the top destination being China , which received nearly a quarter of the food.

Ukraine counteroffensive

The meeting took place against a backdrop of Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s invasion forces.

Advertisement

Putin on Monday claimed that Kyiv’s counteroffensive to retake Ukrainian land lost to Moscow was a “failure”.

“As for the stalling counteroffensive, it is not that it is stalling. It is a failure,” Putin said after his meeting with Erdogan. “At least today this is what it looks like. Let’s see what happens next. I hope that it will continue to be so.”

In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be replaced this week . The job requires “new approaches,” Zelensky said, without elaborating. Reznikov on Monday published a photo of his resignation letter.

Advertisement

In addition to pulling out of the grain deal, Russia has repeatedly attacked the Odesa region, where Ukraine’s main Black Sea port is. On Monday, the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 23 of 32 drones that targeted the Odea and Dnipropetrovsk regions but did not specify damage caused by the drones that got through.

The Turkish president has maintained close ties with Putin during the 18-month war in Ukraine . Turkey hasn’t joined Western sanctions against Russia following its invasion, emerging as a main trading partner and logistical hub for Russia’s overseas trade.

Opening the talks, Putin mentioned various areas of bilateral cooperation, such as a proposed Russian gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the first nuclear power plant there, in which Moscow is actively involved.

Nato member Turkey, however, has also supported Ukraine, sending arms, meeting Ukraine’s Zelensky and backing Kyiv’s bid to join Nato

Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine. Russia says it will not extend a deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger until the West meets its demands. Photo: AP

Erdogan angered Moscow in July when he allowed five Ukrainian commanders to return home . The soldiers had been captured by Russia and handed over to Turkey on condition they remained there for the duration of the war.

Putin and Erdogan – authoritarian leaders who have both been in power for more than two decades – are said to have a close rapport, fostered in the wake of a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 when Putin was the first major leader to offer his support.

The Sochi summit follows talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on Thursday, during which Russia handed over a list of actions that the West would have to take in order for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume.

Erdogan has indicated sympathy with Putin’s position. In July, he said Putin had “certain expectations from Western countries” over the Black Sea deal and that it was “crucial for these countries to take action in this regard.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “concrete proposals” aimed at getting Russian exports to global markets and allowing the resumption of the Black Sea initiative. But Lavrov said Moscow wasn’t satisfied with the letter.

Describing Turkey’s “intense” efforts to revive the agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was a “process that tries to better understand Russia’s position and requests, and to meet them.”

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse