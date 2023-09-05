Vladimir Putin
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un ‘to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia this month’
- The New York Times newspaper reported that the leaders would discuss the possibility of North Korea supplying weapons for the Ukraine war
- The trip would come after Russia’s defence minister had tried on a visit to North Korea to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, The New York Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing US and allied sources.
Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet Putin, the newspaper said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The planned trip would come as Russia discusses holding joint military exercises with North Korea and after Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu had tried on a visit to North Korea to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.
The US has previously warned that North Korea could provide more weapons to Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a war that the United States and its European allies vehemently oppose and that Moscow calls a “special military operation.”
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on August 30 that the United States was concerned that arms negotiations between the two countries were advancing actively.
