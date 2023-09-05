Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ seen in first photo since Wagner mutiny

A new photo appearing to show Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, was published on social media on Monday by a well-known Russian media personality.

“General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today,” Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture on Telegram.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the photo, which showed a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman resembling Surovikin’s wife, Anna.

General Sergei Surovikin has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP

A second report, published by prominent independent Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov on his Telegram channel, said: “General Surovikin is at home with his family. He is on leave and available to the Defence Ministry.”